Winter Haven’s newest food and beverage concept: Bowen Yard

Downtown developer Six/Ten LLC is proving once again that they want to bring new and innovative ideas to Winter Haven. Bowen Yard is their latest project set to begin construction this summer at 4th Street and Avenue C SW by SoCe Market and Destroyer Media.
Bowen Yard has the slogan: Gather, Eat, Chill for its open concept eatery.
“It’s unique to downtown,” said Beth Evans, director of leasing for Six/Ten. She compares it to The Joinery in Lakeland – a modern food hall with several restaurants under one roof. However, Evans said Bowen Yard will have multiple buildings with six on-site dining options and a large recreational yard with lots of outdoor seating.
“It’s the Winter Haven version of The Joinery,” she explained.
Bailey Ault, assistant director of Main Street Winter Haven, believes the project will be a wonderful addition to downtown.
“Not only does it activate a new space; it creates an environment where people can gather and connect all while enjoying good food and music,” she said.
Six/Ten is currently on the hunt for three unique food vendors to each occupy 750 square feet of independent restaurant space. The “industrial chic” canvas will allow for the businesses to then make it their own with paint, furnishings, and finishes, according to the website.
“We’ve had a lot of response,” Evans said. “It’s more than we expected. We are looking for a synergistic group with lots of variety and different from what Winter Haven already has.”
Ault said new businesses are always welcome in a growing town, especially those “yummy, independently owned businesses.”
“Good food brings out the best in people,” adding that they would love to see more international food in the downtown area, such as Indian, Cuban and ramen.
A full-scale restaurant will be the anchor for Bowen Yard and Evans said stay tuned for more details. She hopes the gathering place can possibly open by fall.