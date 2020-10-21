WINTER HAVEN – Years ago, as a youth pastor, Mike Jarrett — now the pastor of The Rock Church — made a discerning statement.
“What we need is a kicking Baptist church on a lake somewhere,” he said.
Two decades later, Jarrett is the pastor of that kicking Baptist church celebrating 20 years since its first worship service on Lake Rochelle. There were about 50 attendees meeting in a building in October of 2000, with portable air conditioners and no indoor restroom.
“It was an empty shell of a building – a glorified pole barn. We had four (air conditioning) wall packs and an ice maker that ran during services,” Jarrett said. “It always seemed when I was making a strong point, ice would drop from the machine. I just told myself it was God putting an exclamation point on the Word.”
Those first worshipers met on concrete floors and sang along with music from a CD player.
“I hung up a sheet on the back wall and put up transparencies with the words to the songs,” he said. “We’d put in a CD and sing along.”
About a year later, someone gifted the church with a double-wide mobile home.
“We paid $500 to have it moved to the property,” Jarrett said. “It really should have been condemned. We had to put on a new roof and renovate the entire inside.”
That building is now used for the children and youth meetings. During that time, one month, he remembers having $100 leftover after all the church’s bills were paid. Since that was what his salary averaged, Jarrett worked two part-time jobs to make ends meet for his family.
The Rock has come a long way since its humble beginnings. Today, about 200 members meet in that same building, but now it is a state-of-the-art worship center.
Since its inception, the church has hosted 23 youth camps. Every summer, about 200 kids converge on the church for a week’s worth of learning. There have also been winter camps, and another is planned for this December. Jarrett estimates they’ve hosted more than 2,000 kids and led hundreds of them to Christ.
Historically, the campers have stayed off property until this past summer when they bunked in the existing buildings. But Jarrett has plans.
“One of our goals is to build bunkhouses for the campers so they can stay here on campus,” Jarrett said.
He’d also like to see the church build a multi-purpose gymnasium.
Jarrett’s roots are with the youth of the church. He first came to the area in 1988, as the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven’s (FBWH) youth pastor. It was during that time that he bought his first boat for the youth ministry, using it to ski and tube. He served at FBWH until 1993, when he returned to Tennessee. Finally, in 1999, he began to explore what he felt God wanted him to do back in Florida.
“Some friends of ours were on the lookout for a place to have church. I flew down to see this property (where the church is located on Lucerne Park Road) and couldn’t believe it. It was 10 acres on a lake,” he said.
Jarrett jumped at the opportunity to bring his vision to fruition.
Since that first purchase, the church has bought an additional 15 acres. It has ordained several young men into the ministry and sent out young ladies to lead worship in various churches.
Jarrett and his wife, Karen, raised their five children in Winter Haven. They are grown now and have given the couple 15 grandchildren with three more on the way. The couple has been married for 41 years.
In 2001, some members of FBWH brought Jarrett an old Bible they were replacing in their church’s vestibule. He saved it and, in 2018, when The Rock replaced its sign on Lucerne Park Road, Jarrett encompassed it in protective wrapping and buried the Bible under it.
“Literally and figuratively,” Jarrett said. “The Rock is built on a firm foundation of the Word of God. We’ve worked hard these last 20 years to get where we are but it’s only the beginning of where we are going.”
For more information on The Rock Church, visit their website at therocksite.org.