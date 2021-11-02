Independent and assisted living community Lake Howard Heights is celebrating its 30-plus veteran residents and 25-plus spouses of veterans with a ceremony service at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 outside the community: 650 N Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven.
Winter Haven Mayor Bradley T. Dantzler, City Commissioner Brian Yates, and Sheriff Grady Judd will also be attending.
“Our ceremony is going to celebrate all of our veterans. There aren’t too many communities that have the honor of serving as many veterans here in Polk County as Lake Howard Heights,” said Brayan Antunez, sales and marketing director for Lake Howard Heights.
More information about Lake Howard Heights: https://atlasseniorliving.com/lake-howard-heights/.