During the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the State, County & City” virtual meeting Jan. 29, City of Winter Haven Economic Opportunity and Community Investment Director Eric Labbe said the city broke an all-time record for residential building permits issued in one year in 2020.
Labbe said 1,000 housing construction permits were issued in Winter Haven last year. To put that in perspective, 675 residential permits were issued in 2019.
City Manager Mike Herr also spoke during the event and said the city has outgrown its City Hall campus and he and city staff would like to try and figure out how to solve that problem this year.
“We have flat-out outgrown our space, so I think it’s to look at whether this is a worthwhile consideration,” Herr said with regards to the city’s City Hall campus.
Working toward more affordable housing, finding alternative sources of water and finishing up some large capital projects were other goals for 2021 that Herr discussed.
“Where do we see ourselves moving in the future and how do we finance the challenges presented by growth and water supply,” Herr said.
Winter Haven has grown by 39 percent over the last decade, Labbe explained, and every day three to four people move to the City of Winter Haven — adding up to around 110 new residents per month.
Hiep Nguyen, the city’s Chief Information Officer, spoke about how the city staff are using automation to more efficiently do the city’s business of late. Nguyen said he and his staff hosted 1,821 virtual meetings in 2020.
City of Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres provided a capital projects update during the presentation.
Stavres updated those viewing the presentation on the South Lake Silver Complete Street Project, which he said has a completion date of October 2021 — or possibly even sooner.
The $3.4 million Lake Conine Wetlands Treatment Project is 60 percent complete and may be done by summer. City staff are trying to get state grant money to turn the area into a park, similar to Lake Howard Nature Park, with trails and other amenities.
The Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center will be getting a $5.5 million facelift and should be complete by the fall. Additionally, Whitehead Construction was awarded a $2.5 million contract to completely upgrade Sertoma Park in time for fall sports.
Finally, the $3.6 million Fire Station Three near Lake Ashton is on track to open by May. A dog park will be built next to the fire station subsequently.