WINTER HAVEN – Created in 2019 to help city staff become more engaged with residents, as well as to help keep the city’s economy growing, the Winter Haven Smart City Advisory Committee met for the second time Feb. 25.
Winter Haven Smart City Officer Hiep Nguyen spent roughly an hour-and-a-half discussing several ideas and received feedback from advisory board members.
The advisory board members were receptive to the idea of creating a City of Winter Haven text message bot.
Residents often encounter things — a pothole, for instance — and are unsure of whom to contact. If approved, once the text message bot program is ready, residents would be able to text a city phone number to report concerns.
That bot would forward your concern to a “311 app” computer program that would automatically create a work order. If built as discussed, that same resident would even get a text message letting him or her know when the pothole was fixed.
While still under development, another use might include residents being able to tell Amazon’s Alexa device about suspicious activity, with the Alexa sending a text to the city’s bot which would then report the concern to the Winter Haven Police Department.
One of the ideas that the advisory board members was less receptive to was that of social media mining. Nguyen said he thought city staff could benefit from knowing what residents were talking about online to help target city resources. Nguyen recommended the city pay a $15,000 annual subscription to create a “heat map” to gauge the temperature of the community. Advisory board members cited privacy concerns and recommended the idea be tabled.
In the coming year or so, some residents living in the Florence Villa neighborhood may start getting free internet. The plan as outlined has around 25 “big belly” self compacting trash bins being placed along First Street and MLK Boulevard. These bins will be equipped with an internet router and antenna that will send a WiFi signal out for around 300 feet.
Nguyen said that expanding the “dark fiber” network will likely fund smart city initiatives into the future. Dark fiber is basically a strand of unused fiber optic cable. City staff can lease this fiber optic cable to internet service providers for an annual profit. Nguyen said he is hoping to connect Winter Haven with Auburndale, Florida Polytechnic University and Lakeland with dark fiber cable in the coming year. City staff have lobbied state legislators to fund more dark fiber expansion to the CSX Intermodal facility near State Road 60.