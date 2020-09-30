WINTER HAVEN – Contractors are around 40 percent done with a $3.4 million wetlands restoration project on the south side of Lake Conine near Lucerne Park Road.
During a Winter Haven City Commission Agenda Review meeting Sept. 23, City Manager Mike Herr said funding was not previously available to build on that plan to naturally clean urban water runoff before it reaches the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes.
Herr advised the commissioners to apply for a $400,000 Florida Department of Environmental Protection FRDAP grant by the deadline of Oct. 5, as a means of adding recreational components to the plan of restoring wetlands on Lake Conine.
At build-out, the proposed park would be similar to the nature parks at lakes Howard, Hartridge and Maude.
“I feel pretty good about that,” Herr said after being asked whether the state legislator would fund the grant program in the spring of 2021, during the state legislature.
On Sept. 22, staff hosted a public meeting at the Wilfred Smith Community Center to ask Florence Villa residents what they wanted the proposed new neighborhood park to feature.
City documents state the grant application includes plans for various trail systems, a pedestrian/bicycle connection to the Chain of Lakes Trail, a fishing pier, a kayak launch, a parking area, a playground, picnic areas and restrooms, among various other site amenities.
The state grant requires a 50 percent match with local funding. The plan has been placed on the city website for residents to view and make comments to staff via email.