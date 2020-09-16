WINTER HAVEN – On Sept. 8, city staff announced the implementation of the Smart Energy Water portal and mobile app.
The change gives City of Winter Haven utilities customers more options for paying bills and starting new services.
To access the portal and for more information, go to the city’s website at https://wh2o.mywinterhaven.com/portal/. The mobile app can be found by searching WH20 in the Google or Apple app stores.
Customers with questions can contact the Utility Department Customer Service Office at 863-291-5678, or visit https://www.mywinterhaven.com/utilities, where information and a series of video tutorials are available.