Winter Haven teacher and author partners with New Worlds Reading Initiative

March is National Reading Month and New Worlds Initiative is launching a new effort in partnership with Florida professionals, including a Winter Haven High School teacher and author, to show families how reading can change their lives in incredible ways.
The first-of-its-kind, free statewide program was developed in 2021 with bipartisan legislative support and is designed to help eligible children who are reading below grade level who attend public or charter schools in grades K-5 to receive free books and reading activities directly to their doorstep at home.
In Florida, there are more than 500,000 eligible K-5th grade students, not yet reading on grade level, according to a New Worlds Initiative media release.
Regina Y. Walden, in her 6th year as Intensive Reading teacher at Winter Haven High School, joined the New Worlds initiative as a featured author to share her love of reading and writing.
Walden is one of three Florida professionals featured in the ‘Reading Shapes Passions’ series.
Author of children’s books Stinky Pants and The Clever Clown, she told the Winter Haven Sun it was easy for her to participate in the program, noting “It literally is my life’s work.”
Both of her books relate to children and issues children face.
Her daughter saw her writing so much that it wasn’t long before she and her mom wrote a book together, soon to be published, Clickety-Clack, The Substitute is Back.
As a child, Walden grew up in a family where books were a high priority and often given as Christmas or birthday gifts. Her mom took her to the library and her dad was an excellent artist.
“It just so happened that my mom – when she went into the work force, she became a reading teacher,” she said.
The most important thing, Walden said, is that children see that reading opens doors to so many places.
“There is not one aspect of life where you don’t need reading,” she said. “You’ve got to read something at some point in time.”
Besides opening a child’s horizons, it also provides knowledge, she said.
As a high school teacher, she said that often when she takes students to the library, they balk at the idea of reading.
“It is not that you hate to read,” she tells her students. “It is just you have not found the right book.”
And that’s why New Worlds is launching this initiative.
“As children, they don’t typically get things in the mail,” she says. “And then it creates the wonder and excitement of reading.”
Parents and eligible children can opt-in to the program and choose what they would like to read.
Enrolled students receive a book each month during the school year, with an additional three books this year.
New Worlds Reading Assistant Director Dr. Shaunte Duggins said, by phone with the Winter Haven Sun, “We want kids to explore their passions.”
“All of the students we serve are striving readers,” she said. “As an educator and mom we certainly know the importance of reading.”
After verifying the children’s eligibility based on what New Worlds receives from the state, they match titles to the children who are interested in them.
“Having choice is huge,” she said. Families can also select format and a variety of languages from the Literacy Resources website that provides helpful tips and support for family reading.
The idea, she says, is to create reading as an opportunity for families to connect more than just reading to take a test.
The benefit of the online resources is to also build the confidence of caregivers or family so they know how best to support their student.
“We give them the tools and strategies to support their children at home,” Duggins said.
Knowing that families are very busy, the program aims to help create a “routine” or “space” for reading in their everyday lives.
The program, established by the Legislature in 2021, has delivered 2 million books already. Besides state and federal funding, New Worlds now has the ability to receive money that would have otherwise gone to the Department of Revenue from corporations who have tax liability in Florida.
Enrollment for the program is always open.
Meanwhile, Walden and her daughter are looking forward to that new book launch.
Walden says the love for reading and for writing is contagious.
“The highlight of me and my daughter’s school days was the scholastic book fair, so now with New Worlds Reading, you can read Scholastics that come to your home so the book fair never ends,” Walden said.
For more information, visit New Worlds at https://www.newworldsreading.com/fl/en/literacy-resources.html