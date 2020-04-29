WINTER HAVEN — On April 27, city commissioners voted to open up some parks in the city, with other spaces scheduled to open in the coming weeks.
Beginning May 1, 16 parks will open back up. Fourteen additional parks with playgrounds will open May 15.
Athletic facilities at Rowdy Gaines Pool, the Polk State College Soccer Complex, the DiamondPlex, Chain of Lakes Park and Sertoma Park are scheduled to open May 29. The AdventHealth Fieldhouse, the library, senior center and Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center are tentatively opening back up June 5.
Rentals at all city facilities will start back up June 12.