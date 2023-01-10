City of Winter Haven staff members have been authorized to move forward with purchasing what has been described as a nuisance home near Lake Elbert.
Code enforcement staff said the home has been a problem since 2015 and that neighbors have been complaining weekly of late, saying it was being used by homeless people.
“There were 20 something people living on that property at one point,” Winter Haven City Manager T Michael Stavres said. “There were horrible living conditions.”
Fires on the property had to be extinguished in November and December, destroying a structure and a large Banyan tree.
“All the activity there is cause for concern,” Stavres said.
The home is located at 925 Lake Elbert Park NE, not far south of Polk State College on the west side of the lake. According to the Polk County Property Appraiser, the owner is listed as Mark T. Macy, of Ocala.
In 2022, the home was shut down by the city for safety violations. In August, the city foreclosed on the home for around $80,000 in code enforcement violations.
“It became apparent that (the owner) was using the home as a rooming house,” Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said back in August.
Bird said there were safety issues such as a lack of marked exits. To address that problem, Bird said the owner purchased and hung glass globes, placed chem sticks in the globes, and taped exit signs to the globes in an attempt to light the globes up at night. A gas can filled with gas was found stored underneath the home, Bird said.
City Attorney John Murphy recently helped to reach a settlement with the owner who agreed to sell the property to the city for $75,000 the bulk of which will be used by Macy to satisfy a house mortgage with seniority and to pay outstanding real estate tax obligations.
Stavres said the house will eventually be secured and demolished at a cost of around $20,000.
Winter Haven City Commission member Brian Yates proposed using the land to build affordable housing.
Stavres said there are a lot of options on what to use the land for and that a decision can be made at a later date.
Mayor Brad Dantzler asked what the neighbors thought of all this.
“This has been a headache for us for years” code enforcement staff members said. “We get calls on a weekly basis.”