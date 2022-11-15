Polk State College professor Dr. Anthony “Tony” Rizzo was the keynote speaker during the Auburndale / Lake Alfred Veteran's Day program on Nov. 11.
Rizzo spent close to 40 years flying various United States Air Force aircraft, serving his country as an intelligence officer, and making his mark on the world.
“You guys spent a lot of money so that I could have a lot of fun and I really appreciate that,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo also became a medical doctor while he was an active pilot in the military. A good work ethic gave Rizzo the opportunity to be a space shuttle flight surgeon for seven years. He went on to earn a role as a White House medical intelligence advisor before retiring and moving to Winter Haven.
He used the 2022 Auburndale / Lake Alfred Veteran's Day keynote speech to talk about one of his toughest military missions as a helicopter pilot.
One day, his unit got a call about a sailor on a destroyer a few hundred miles out in the Atlantic who had fallen and possibly broken a neck but was alive. In very stormy weather, four helicopters and a refueling plane took off in response.
“The initial plan was to land on the destroyer,” Rizzo said. “That was a stupid plan.”
In very stormy weather and at night, using night vision goggles, Rizzo changed the plan and was able to keep his helicopter stable enough to drop a winch line to the destroyer. The winch line was then used to pull the injured sailor to safety.
“As soon as we lift him off the deck, he starts swinging,” Rizzo said. “Think about the courage that sailor had. It's incredible.”
Rizzo served in Grenada, Desert Storm, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and the White House.
As an intelligence officer, Rizzo had a role in trying to locate Saddam Hussein during Desert Storm.
Rizzo is also now the author of the book “Doctor to the Mouse.”
“Now retired, Disney Doc Tony Rizzo, M.D., takes you backstage to learn about Walt Disney World in a way you have never seen before,” according to a book review.
All of the elected officials from Auburndale and Lake Alfred were present for the speech.
Auburndale Mayor Dorothea Taylor Bogert and Lake Alfred Mayor Jack Dearmin read a joint proclamation “to pay tribute to the men and women who have served in the United States armed services.”
“To the patriots who risked lives to preserve the liberty of our nation, to the families who supported them, and to the heroes who are no longer with us, we honor our veterans,” Dearmin said.
Military Order of the Purple Heart Memorial Chapter 535 Commander John Hillery, of Lakeland, introduced U.S. Army Col. (Ret.) Larry Redmond of Poinciana, who read a history of the Purple Heart award.
Redmond was commissioned into the Army in 1962 as a lieutenant in the First Airborne Division. Redmond completed two tours in Vietnam along with many other missions.
Hillery described Redmond as an officer who never asked a soldier to do something he had not already done himself.
Redmond said 2 million veterans have earned a Purple Heart, 500,000 of which are still alive.
“May God bless you all and may the good Lord continue to make America truly the land of the free and home of the brave,” Redmond said.
After the speeches, those in attendance moved outside to the Auburndale Veterans Memorial park for the unveiling of a new Purple Heart monument dedicated to those who gave their lives from the Winter Haven, Auburndale, Lake Alfred area. A new U.S. Space Force monument was unveiled as well.