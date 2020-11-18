The Winter Haven City Commission voted to approve a code enforcement lien amnesty program on Nov. 9.
Currently, there are 429 code enforcement cases in Winter Haven, with outstanding fines totaling more than $12 million.
The new program provides for a reduction of fines to five percent of what is owed or $1,000, whichever amount is less, in addition to administrative costs. The average fine, according to city officials, is nearly $30,000 — five percent of which would be $1,500.
Some property owners with particularly cumbersome debts may especially benefit from the program. For instance, the owner of a historic multi-unit home on the east side of Lake Howard owes nearly $1 million in code enforcement fines that have been climbing since 2015. Around a dozen homeowners owe more than $100,000 in liens.
Code enforcement fines are usually levied on homeowners for violations such as not mowing the lawn or the property falling in some type of disrepair. When homeowners do not pay these fines, government staff can put a lien on the home, meaning that if the house is ever sold, the government would be able to collect what is owed at the time of sale.
These liens remain active for 20 years and can limit an owner's ability to sell the property — especially when the amount owed exceeds the value of the building. In some cases, city and county staff foreclose on properties and take ownership directly.
City documentation explains some of the reasoning behind the program’s implementation.
“In light of the current financial crisis, the Code Division has worked with the City Attorney’s Office to develop a limited-duration Lien Amnesty Program,” reads a City of Winter Haven document. “The goal of the Program is to encourage compliance while creating a simplified process for property owners to significantly reduce code liens.”
The program begins on January 1, 2021, and lasts through June 30, 2021.
Property owners with questions should contact city staff for more information on how to apply for the program.