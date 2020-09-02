WINTER HAVEN – Around a year ago, Mayor Brad Dantzler challenged his fellow city commissioners to support him in creating a new homeless initiative.
The mayor cited a Polk County School Board Hearth Project report which identified 705 students from Winter Haven who were homeless in the 2017-18 school year and 368 students in the 2018-19 school year.
The mayor proposed teaming up with Winter Haven resident Brad Beatty, a local activist who created an organization called Heart for Winter Haven (Heart4WH, for short), to tackle the problem.
The three-year homeless initiative was kicked off with $110,000 in city funding last year. On Aug. 24, Beatty gave an update to the city commission.
Using city funding, around $600,000 in CARES Act funding, around $10,000 from the United Way of Central Florida and private donations of at least $124,000, Beatty said his organization and those who support him helped 376 families last year.
Beatty said the city initiative was in place just in time to serve those who have lost work due to the pandemic and others struggling to make ends meet.
In addition to providing emergency rent assistance, Heart for Winter Haven supporters also renovated a house for homeless students who attend Polk State College in April.
Beatty said a group of physicians recently donated three pieces of property for affordable housing.
A couple of years ago, Heart4WH supporters teamed up with the Jobs4Life program to provide job training services at Grace Lutheran Church. According to the Heart4WH webpage (https://www.heart4wh.org/) nearly 70 churches and other non-profits are providing other support.
“We are proud to be partners with you,” the mayor said. “This makes me feel good.”