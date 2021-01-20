Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded works.
Joshua Graves, an undeclared student scheduled to graduate in 2024, of Winter Haven, was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List. Graves is the child of Lu and Maria Graves.
