A healthy appetite for high school athletic competition remains, but Polk County has a noticeably full plate this week.
Consider:
- Florida High School Athletic Association district tournaments get underway for not only girls varsity basketball teams within the Winter Haven Sun coverage area, but girls and boys varsity soccer clubs as well. Jan. 30 marked the last date for regular-season games regarding those sports, as teams look to earn a first- or second-place district finish and secure a trip to regionals.
- Boys varsity basketball is scheduled to complete the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 6. Last Saturday represented the final date for matchups between district opponents as boys basketball – like soccer and girls hoops – will use FHSAA Power Rankings to determine district tournament seedings while district champions and runners-up advance to the regional round.
- And, most notably, Polk County Public Schools established new capacity protocols that went into effect on Monday (Feb. 1). PCPS announced on Jan. 27 that it would limit attendance at athletic events for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 infections.
The announcement to further limit attendance – one provision caps the capacity for indoor events in school gymnasiums at 25 percent or approximately 300 spectators depending on the venue – happened a little more than three weeks after winter sports teams and individuals returned to competition following a temporary shutdown. After school officials reported multiple winter sports student-athletes had tested positive during a period prior to Christmas, PCPS cancelled all practices and games until Jan. 4.
“The pandemic continues to pose a very serious health risk,” PCPS Senior Coordinator of Athletics Dan Talbot said in a statement. “At this time, it’s the right call to reduce attendance at our athletics events to help protect our students, staff and spectators.”
Prior attendance at PCPS athletic events had been capped at 50 percent. According to last week’s news release, schools will take steps to not only ensure that family members are able to attend games under the new capacity protocols but they will also be responsible for developing procedures that adhere to the updated capacity limits.
Said Talbot: “We know how important athletics are to our students and their families. Our athletic directors are working incredibly hard to make sure families can attend the games.”
Face coverings remain a requirement at PCPS athletic events, and additional adjustments may be needed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent changes also include capping attendance for baseball and softball games at 25 percent (or approximately 200 spectators), limiting capacity at track meets and lacrosse matches to 25 percent (the actual number of spectators will vary based on the facility), and tennis matches will be held at community courts where capacity can be restricted to ensure better social distancing.
Thursday (Feb. 4) and Friday (Feb. 5) are expected to be particularly busy days this week with district games in soccer and girls basketball. There are also boys basketball contests on the docket including Auburndale – which improved to 14-3 after a 60-57 win over Leesburg on Jan. 26 – at home Thursday against Winter Haven.