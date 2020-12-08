To celebrate the Winter Haven Garden Center recently becoming a public asset, City of Winter Haven staff will be hosting an event at the venue on Wednesday, Dec. 16, beginning at 3 p.m.
The historic garden center, located near Lake Silver in downtown Winter Haven, was designed by the late Gene Leedy and built with funds raised by women from several garden clubs in June 1965.
Due to the cost of needed repairs to the 55-year-old building, the Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs Inc. donated the garden center to the city earlier this year, on Oct. 7.
The transfer of ownership deal has now been finalized.
The city-hosted event will likely feature historic tales associated with the building and a presentation of future plans for the property. The Winter Haven City Commission has recently authorized around $200,000 to bring the historic building into the modern age.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler has made a few public statements indicating that he favors someday turning part of the garden center building into an art museum with rotating exhibits.
The three remaining clubs on the Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs are the Gardenia Garden Club, the Bouquet Garden Club and the Camellia Garden Club.
Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs President Brenda Mitchell said the decision to donate the building was a “win-win” because the clubs will no longer be responsible for building maintenance and the women will still be able to use the building periodically for club activities.
Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres worked with Dantzler for around six months to make the deal happen.
“It's a great opportunity for the city to take on this building,” Stavres said. “It's right in the heart of what we consider our ‘north campus.’ You saw what we've done with the amphitheater, what we are getting ready to do with South Lake Silver Drive and the rest of MLK Park.
“The tennis courts, the Senior Center, the Trailhead Park playgrounds are getting wrapped up now – this (the Garden Center) is like a big giant spot right in the middle of it,” he continued.
“Now we can open up those gardens for the public to enjoy.”
A construction timeline has not yet been announced.