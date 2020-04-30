The Woman's Club of Winter Haven recently named this year's scholarship recipients.
“(We) celebrate Winter Haven education and all those who contributed to the success of these wonderful young women,” club president Jane McGinnis said.
Winter Haven High School senior Madison Gorby is the recipient of a $4,000 endowed scholarship to study nursing at either the University of Central Florida or Polk State College.
Winter Haven High School Cambridge Program senior Jazmin Patel is the recipient of the Consumer Science Award and will receive a check for $500. Patel would like to study business at either UCF or Santa Fe College in Gainesville, and then the University of Florida.