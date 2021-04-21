Polk State women’s soccer rallied from a 2-0 deficit to soar past the Daytona State Falcons 4-2 April 17 in Lakeland. The Falcons rank No. 14 in NJCAA D1.
“I am so extremely proud of this group of girls for fighting back from being down 2-0 to win 4-2,” said coach Jessica Belli. “I just am so proud of each and every one of them.”
After the Falcons took a 2-0 lead with goals at 23:06 and 25:11, Winter Haven native Logan Fernandez got the Eagles on the scoreboard at 41:23, with an assist by AD Troche, and the Eagles ended the first half trailing 2-1.
The second half, however, belonged to Polk State.
Bonnie-Lou Piat scored the equalizer at 55:40 with an assist from Fernandez. Four minutes later, the Eagles took a 3-2 lead when Fernandez scored again, with another assist by Troche. Jillian Johnson put Polk State up 4-2 when she scored at 80:02 on an assist from Piat.
Belli says confidence was the key to victory.
“As our players got more and more time on the ball, their confidence continued to grow, and they began to see that we can play with this team,” Belli explained. “Daytona State is truly one of the first teams this season that had offered a tremendous amount of competition. They’re a very high-level team that has done really well.
“All of them are really excited after seeing themselves fight back today, and I’m really excited about what this team is accomplishing together.”
The Eagles (5-0) return to action Thursday against Florida College at 7 p.m. in Temple Terrace.
Polk State baseball heats up
Major Posey pitched a complete game and Polk State shut out South Florida 4-0 April 19 at Bing Tyus Yard in Winter Haven.
Posey allowed nine hits, walking two and striking out two.
The Eagles put a pair of runs on the board in the second inning and added solo runs in the third and fourth innings. Chris Johnson had a two-for-four game with a stolen base, a run, and two RBI.
Jack Duffy also had two hits and a run scored. Jared Payne went two-for-three with a walk.
Nick Collins and Carter Geier each singled and scored a run. Kyle Ericson had a single and an RBI.
The Eagles (32-18, 16-9, No. 10 NJCAA Region 8) have won three straight and four of their last five games.
Polk State will face South Florida (19-31, 6-19) again Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Avon Park.