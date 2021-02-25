On Thursday, Merlin Entertainments — which owns and operates Legoland Florida — announced that it was partnering with Hasbro to launch the world’s first stand-alone Peppa Pig Theme Park at Legoland Florida.
“Opening in 2022, families will squeal with delight as they jump into the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure!” reads the release. “Peppa Pig Theme Park has been designed to be the ultimate day for little ones. … Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their family’s first theme park memories together.”
The new Peppa Pig Theme Park follows successful launches by Merlin Entertainments of four Peppa Pig World of Play indoor attractions in China and North America, as well as two Peppa Lands — in Gardaland, in Italy, and Heide Park, in Germany — under a multi-territory licensing agreement with Hasbro.
"As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment, we are delighted to be creating this first-ever theme park dedicated to the wonderful world of Peppa Pig,” said Mark Fisher, Merlin Entertainments’ Group Chief Development Officer. “Working with our partners at Hasbro, we are excited to be taking the next step in creating this fully immersive theme park, which will bring to life even more of the sights, sounds and experiences that family audiences know and love so much from Peppa’s world.”
Peppa Pig is a well-known preschool brand property, with over 1,000 licensees across 60 countries. The popular television program is broadcast in 180 territories in 40 different languages.
Ride and attraction details for the new Central Florida theme park will be announced this summer. When Peppa Pig Theme Park opens in 2022 in Winter Haven, officials say it will be a separately ticketed theme park. Annual Passes to Peppa Pig Theme Park will be available as standalone memberships or inclusive passes that will also grant admission to Legoland Theme Park, Legoland Water Park and other regional Merlin Entertainments attractions.
Merlin has an exclusive multi-territory licencing agreement with Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate the Peppa Pig attractions, targeted at the pre-school market, as part of its broader strategy to engage in IP partnerships with some of the world’s most popular brands.
Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear the big news by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails on PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida.