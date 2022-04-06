Winter Haven resident and World War II veteran Robert Alexander Carlisle will be 98 years old on May 29.
“I've met a lot of influential people and the only reason I've met so many is that I have been alive for longer than most,” Carlisle said.
His home in the Garden Grove neighborhood of Winter Haven is a living museum. There are multiple structures on his property, each packed with thousands of military photographs, old cameras, toys and an American flag brought to the moon and back.
“The history of the United States Navy is right here,” Carlisle said about his home. “I have more pictures of the United States Navy than the United States Navy has.”
Carlisle and his brother, Lawrence, walked into a Navy recruiter office on Monday, Dec. 8, 1941 – the day after Japanese pilots attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
“I joined the Navy the next day,” Carlisle said. “I said, 'I'm ready to go.'”
Carlisle was too young to join on that day – and he did not meet the minimum weight standard of 105 pounds on that morning.
“I still don't weigh 105,” Carlisle said.
The recruiter bought a stack of bananas and ordered Carlisle to start eating.
“The other sailors would come by, laugh, and say, 'How you doing kid?' I sat there all day, and at about 4 o'clock, I got on the scale. I think I weighed 95.”
Carlisle said he first started talking to a Navy recruiter in West Virginia at age 14.
“I've been carrying newspapers for the last four to five years and that bag weighs around 100 pounds,” Carlisle remembered telling the recruiter during his teen years. “If I can carry that, I can carry a sea bag.”
Knowing his longtime desire to join the Navy, the recruiter put 105 pounds on the paperwork. The next Navy officer to speak with Carlisle doubted that he weighed the minimum amount. But the recruiter stood his ground, telling the other officer that the paperwork was legitimate.
Initially, Carlisle was attached to a Navy hospital, but he told his first commanding officer that he wanted to serve his county at sea. At age 17, Carlisle was transferred to serve on the USS Mona Island, a support ship in the Pacific theater of World War II.
“When they said, 'Where would you like to have duty, Carlisle?' I said, any ship in the Pacific or Atlantic fleet.”
Carlisle repaired engines and smoke generators to keep American sailors safer from Kamikaze attacks. Later he was transferred to a small base near the North Pole as a construction mechanic. As thanks, he was told he could pick any job after that. Carlisle chose to be trained as a Navy photographer.
Carlisle was 38 years old and had been in the Navy for 16 years at the time he was asked to photograph astronaut Gordon Cooper returning to Earth in 1963. Cooper was the first American to spend an entire day in space, the first to sleep in space, and the last American launched on an entirely solo orbital mission.
Just a few months later, President John F. Kennedy was murdered. Carlisle was the only photographer allowed to move around during the state funeral in Washington, DC.
“For a long time, I was considered the head photographer of the presidents,” Carlisle said. “I just happened to fall into all these jobs that were historical. Who was there? I was there.”
Carlisle photographed the second inauguration of President Lyndon B. Johnson. He has photographs of President Ronald Reagan and President George H. W. Bush. There are photographs of many other American leaders in his home.
Carlisle also served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a photographer and seven years in the Navy Reserve as a photographer as well. After he retired, he did some international diplomatic work and he later managed the Naval Photographic Center in Washington, DC. Many duplicate images from the center are now in Carlisle’s Winter Haven home after he rescued them from being thrown away.
Carlisle was asked how he became so patriotic. His father, Joseph Alexander Carlisle, was born in Ireland. During World War I, Joseph volunteered to be one of about300 pilots in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a pilot. Joseph was shot down during the war. Carlisle 's mother, Jennie Cleaver Carlisle, was an American nurse who helped Joseph heal in a New Jersey military hospital.
Carlisle purchased his Winter Haven home during the 1950s because the steel plates in his father's body got too cold up north. He moved to Winter Haven in the 1970s after purchasing a home for his parents in Frostproof, where his parents are buried. Carlisle’s brother, Lawrence, was named after his father's tail gunner, who died during the World War I crash. Carlisle 's brother, Mickey, also fought during World War II.
Closing in on age 100, Carlisle describes himself as in good health.
“I'm a person who doesn't care about food,” Carlisle said. “I grew up without any. I was in an orphan home when I was little. There was very little food around. I didn't have anything to eat so I didn't eat.”
As a stock boy, once he tried soda but spit it out after calling it sugar water.
“The idea of tobacco, whiskey, beer, wine, I have never tasted any of that kind of stuff,” Carlisle said.
The toys he collects are a product of not having many as a child. Robert said he would love to find an orphanage with kids in need but does not want to donate to an agency that will sell the toys for cash. He also has a need for somebody to help him organize all his historic work.
Inside his home is a framed document titled, “Making of an Image.”
“We were all made in the image of God, so it is only fitting that we make images of God's work,” Carlisle wrote back in the day. “By making pictures instead of taking pictures, you have evolved from spectator to participant.”
There is also an Apollo 14 flag in his home.
“That flag right there has been to the moon and back,” Carlisle said.