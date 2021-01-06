For more than 40 years, the Winter Haven Youth Soccer Association has been serving the children of the community and helping to prepare them for the competitive sport that is life.
This nonprofit organization teaches teamwork, strategy, respect, hard work, positivity and fun, and it gives girls and boys the opportunity to play, learn, grow and become their best while promoting physical fitness, good health, and good sportsmanship.
More than 800 children participate in the program, but a couple of months ago, the organization suffered a tremendous blow when two of its golf carts were stolen and the playing fields were heavily vandalized.
Knowing how important it is for children to have a positive outlet for their physical energy and understanding how critical it is for tomorrow’s leaders to learn the important skills taught by the Winter Haven Youth Soccer Association, the Dyer Difference Awards Committee chose to recognize the organization with its December Dyer Difference Award and a check for $3,000.
Each month, members of the Dyer family and Dyer Kia and Dyer Chevrolet team meet to review the applications which have been submitted and select one non-profit organization to receive that month’s recognition and $3,000 award.
For the members of the Dyer team, it’s all about helping to make a positive difference in the community. For the recipients, it’s an acknowledgement of their tireless efforts to do the same and a much-needed financial boost to help further their missions.
If you’d like to nominate a nonprofit organization from Polk County for the Dyer Difference Award, please visit www.dyerdifference.org.