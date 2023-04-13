SEBRING – The 5th annual Sebring Soda Festival kicked off Friday, April 7, with the crowing of the Sebring Soda Pop Princess pageant and Quinn Wohl took the title.
The Sebring Soda Pop Princess Pageant was held Friday afternoon inside the Children’s Circle Theater in downtown Sebring. In addition to Wohl winning the the princess title, Karsyn Brooker was named the second runner up and Daxtyn Hines was dubbed the first runner up.
The festivities continued around the Sebring Circle with an outdoor stage where a local disc jockey played music. Later that evening, the Spirit of Sebring Jazz and Marching Band performed.
The Sebring Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. Volunteers, along with staff of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, organized the event with more than 100 vendors, 37 food trucks, a kid zone with bungee jumping, obstacle course, petting zoo and face painting. The main highlight of the event was the 200 different flavors of soda that guests could sample at each of the vendor or information areas around the festival.
The festival generates lots of people for local businesses located around the Sebring Circle, especially for Liz Barber the owner of Sebring Soda.
“There is nothing else like this business. I like to see people smile when they see brands from their childhood that they just don’t find anywhere else. Its a business where you see a lot of smiles,” Barber said with a smile.
The festivities continued until Saturday.