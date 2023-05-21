The lives of nine members of the Wolves Den in Lake Placid was transformed on May 6 as they stepped off a stage in Boca Raton during the National Physique Committee/International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation Pro League Pro-Am Florida Grand Prix National Qualifier winning 20 top five placings.
The National Physique Committee (NPC) is the premier armature physique organization in the world. This competition in Boca Raton had 288 entries.
After months of preparation and dedication, the Wolves Den team competed in categories such as Classic Physique, Figure, Physique, Bodybuilding, Bikini and Wellness.
“The pact mentality reins here as several members of the pact placed in top categories ranging from NPC Wellness, Bikini, Figure, Women’s Physique, Women’s Bodybuilding, Men’s Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique” said Tom Fragale, co-owner of The Wolves Den. Allie Woods is also part-owner of The Wolves Den.
Fragale added, “For five of our locals competing, this was their first time stepping onstage.”
In addition to all the award won by the team, Fragale and Woods brought home the Coach/Team of the Year award.
“This team is united and are as one,” Fragale said, “We are like a family a unit no one gets singled out for their victory.”
The Wolves Den team and their awards were as follows:
Osiris Santis won third in Masters Bodybuilding for 45 and older and third in Bodybuilding Heavy categories;
Jarrod Albritton won first in Masters Bodybuilding for 40 and older, second in Bodybuilding Middleweight;
Rob Pepper won third in Men’s Physique for 45 and older, fourth in Men’s Physique True Novice, and fifth in Men’s Physique Class D;
Ali Pepper won third in Bikini True Novice and third in Bikini Masters for 35 and older;
Ashley Roth won third in Wellness Class C; Allie Woods won first in Bikini Open Class E and second in Figure Class D;
Natasha Thomas won fourth in Bikini Open Class C and fourth in Bikini True Novice;
Lisa Roberts won fifth in Bikini True Novice; and
Shannon Knight won second in Masters Figure for 35 and older, second in Masters Figure for 40 and older, third in Masters 45 and older, and third in Open Figure A
According to Fragale, Santis additionally won the Transformation of the Year award for losing more than 75 pounds during his fitness journey putting him on the NPC stage.
“His dedication and devotion speaks volumes for every one of Team Wolves Den competitors who also lost over 230 pounds combined in prep for this competition,” Fragale said.