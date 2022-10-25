SEBRING — A full field of 75 World Racing League (WRL) sports cars will compete at Sebring International Raceway Friday-Sunday, with a popular Trunk of Treat event for kids on Friday and eight-hour endurance races on both Saturday and Sunday.
With the massive number of entries spread throughout five classes – GTO, GP1, GP2, GP3 and GTU – incredibly close racing around the 3.74-mile circuit is expected in both eight-hour contests. The top GTO class has 32 entries and features a mix of cars including Porsche Caymans and Porsche 911 GT4s, BMW M4s and BMW M2s, Ginettas, Mazda Miatas, Chevrolet Camaros and a single Aston Martin Vantage.
The GP1 class of 17 entries is dominated by BMW, with several Ford Mustangs also in the field. The GP2 and GP3 classes, with 19 combined entries, primarily showcase BMW, Porsche, Ford and Mazda nameplates. The GTU class, which is the smallest at six entries, features only Sebeco prototype entries.
Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The popular Truck or Treat event, which will feature drivers and teams providing kids Halloween treats, starts at 7 p.m. The first eight-hour endurance race will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the second eight-hour endurance race starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.
A weekend ticket, allowing admission for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is $25. Car parking is $10 and RV passes are $50. No additional charge for tent camping. All tickets and parking are general admission and are good for all three days of activity. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Free admission for Trunk or Treat begins at 7 p.m. Friday for all adults and children.
Purchase tickets online at www.SebringRaceway.com. Gates open Friday at 7:30 a.m.
The WRL’s 2021 Sebring event was the first continuous 24-hour endurance race in the history of the historic track. It was won by W2W Racing, with the team covering more than 1,993 miles on its way to the win. An impressive field of 47 cars started last year’s 24-hour event, and an additional 28 entries are on this year’s list.
Following the WRL weekend, the sports car racing season will continue at Sebring with the popular Historic SportsCar Racing (HSR) Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network Dec. 1-4, the SVRA and Trans Am weekend Feb. 23-26, and a full slate of activities during Super Sebring – March 15-18 – including two races for the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. New for 2023 will be a full weekend of HSR and Porsche Sprint Challenge races the weekend following the 12-Hour Classic, March 24-26.
Tickets are now on sale for Super Sebring at www.SebringRaceway.com.
Sebring International Raceway’s fall season has included multiple sports car racing events, including the Sept. 24-25 SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge, drifting events from US Drift Circuit and many days of club racing and professional testing. A full schedule of team testing and club racing continues, bringing the total number of active track days to nearly 300 for 2022.