SEBRING — “Bunjie,” the osprey so named for her Aug. 10 interrupted maiden flight that had her hanging upside down from her lofty perch, is back in the wild.
After months of rehabilitation at the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and laser treatment at Busch Gardens Animal Care Center, the female raptor was released in November at a bird sanctuary on Redington Shores in Pinellas County.
“She was transferred to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary and was released from there,” said Nancy Murrah, president of the Raptor Center. “There is plenty of fresh fish of the kind osprey can catch and eat.”
Indeed, the strand of beach there is bounded on the west by the broad Gulf of Mexico and on the east, the Intercoastal Waterway. Ospreys are common there, as they are throughout Florida. If she chooses to move to calmer areas of the Tampa Bay area, there are plenty of places to find fish.
She first came into the consciousness of Highlands County residents in August 2021, when she leaped from the tall, man-made platform just across U.S. 27 from Lake Jackson. It was her first flight, witnessed by a nest mate already circling above the intersection with Hammock Road. Unfortunately, some of the grass nesting material had over time wound itself around her left leg. Her leg had actually grown since her entrapment, creating a raw, sore trench around her leg. When the bird leapt from the nest for the first time, she was yanked back and there she was, flapping upside down above the sidewalk.
A pedestrian spied the bird in trouble and notified Sebring Fire Station 15. Lt. Daniel Lobozzo, chief of Station 15; Greg Carr, firefighter EMT with Station 15; and Highlands County Sheriff’s Animal Control deputies Joseph Minshew and Brandon Owens captured her.
Using a series of handoffs to bird volunteers, “Bunjie” made it to the Raptor Center.
Once Murrah had a chance to examine her, she determined she was still in shock, but except for the raw leg, was in pretty good shape. A surgeon with Busch Gardens Animal Care Center in Tampa treated the leg with a cold laser and stitched the wound.
She started eating immediately, Murrah said. Some birds need time to adjust before they eat.
Like the hundreds of other raptors the center helps, the osprey was trained in a flight cage designed to exercise her shoulder and chest flight muscles. It’s vital for ospreys, who “helicopter” above fish and dive on them. Then they must have enough flap to lift the fish to a tree or other perch where they can eat their catch.
Then, sometime in November, the Raptor Center, which is on the east side of Tampa, put the osprey in a cage and drove her from the rehabilitation center in Brandon to Redington Shores in Pinellas County. It was not feasible to bring her back to Highlands County.
It’s a new chance for a bird whose first flight was so rudely interrupted.