Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.