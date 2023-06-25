West Palm Beach – Driven by their mission to improve veteran dental care throughout the state of Florida, the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund (WVRF) is the first nonprofit in the state to lead the statewide effort to offer free critical dental care to veterans who are unable to afford dental care and do not have access to care through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) or private insurance.
According to the VA, only 15% of veterans receive VA dental care, which places veterans into benefits classes based on military service history and current health and living situations. Specific benefits are assigned to each class, meaning not all veterans may receive comprehensive dental care. Only veterans who are 100% disabled or sustained an oral injury while serving are given dental care at the VA.
WVRF Executive Director and Army Veteran Michael Durkee said the low VA dental care statistic is a critical concern, as poor oral health can lead to a range of serious health and mental issues, placing more burdens on military members who already face challenges when transitioning back to civilian life.
The connection between poor dental hygiene and mental health issues is evident. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, 60% of veterans with mental health conditions have fair to poor oral health, with 33% finding it difficult to eat due to dental issues. Poor oral health affects veterans’ overall health, including their mental health. According to the VA, up to 50% of veterans returning from Afghanistan and Iraq have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder associated with substance use disorders (SUDS), and 63% with SUDS also met the criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). With the increasing number of veterans suffering from mental health disorders, the VA reports approximately 17 veterans die by suicide every day.
This veteran-led nonprofit is filling in the gaps when it comes to veteran dental care by partnering with oral health professionals and clinics across the state to provide veterans with access to the critical dental care they deserve. Partners include over 60 independent dental offices statewide, The Stiles-Nicholson Foundation, Nobel Biocare, and Quantum Foundation.
“We are thrilled to be the first organization in the state to provide this much-needed service to veterans,” Durkee said. “We believe that every veteran deserves access to quality dental care, and we are committed to working with our partners to make this a reality.”
WVRF has already funded $332,419.74 in veteran dental support in 2023 and has donated over $1 million to veteran dental care since the start of the program in 2021. If proposed Florida State House Bill 635: Dental Services for Veterans passes, the nonprofit could receive much-needed funding to extend its dental program to a larger number of qualified Florida disabled veterans. The Florida Governor is expected to sign the proposed bill on May 23, 2023.
A list of basic qualification criteria is listed at wvrf.org. Veterans who qualify for assistance and are interested in dental care should contact their VA social worker or County Veteran Service Officer to submit a dental referral to WVRF.
“We hope that by providing dental care to veterans, we can help improve their overall health and well-being,” Durkee said. “We are grateful for the support of our partners, as well as the state legislature, in making this initiative possible.”
Visit wvrf.org, call 561-855-4207, or email info@wvrf.org for more information about WVRF and its veteran dental care initiatives.