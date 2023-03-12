SEBRING – Zephen Xaver, the man who shot five women to death in SunTrust Bank in January 2018, is expected to plead guilty Tuesday.
There was no indication that prosecutors have made a deal to give Xaver life instead of a death sentence in exchange for his possible guilty plea. If it is a straight-up plea, that is, if prosecutors have not agreed to life in prison, Xaver will undergo what is known as a punishment phase before a judge or a jury.
If a punishment jury is put together, his defense lawyer, Jane Allie McNeill, would present psychiatric testimony and other evidence to convince a jury that Xaver did not know what he was doing at the time of the crime. McNeill could also put his family members on the stand to testify about his troubled childhood.
Prosecutors have the option of playing the bank surveillance video of Xaver executing the women in the bank, play his confession to Sebring Police Detective Jeff Reinhart and Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent later on the afternoon of the slayings, and read victim impact statements from family members of the slain women.
Depending on how the jury rules, Xaver would then be sentenced to death or to prison for the rest of his natural life.
It was an unexpected move by the 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office, which last month asked for another year to prepare for a jury trial. It also followed a slew of motions Thursday in preparation for a future trial.
During the change of plea hearing Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden could ask a list of traditional questions judges ask others who plead guilty, such as whether Xaver understands the nature of the charges, whether he’s been coerced, threatened, or otherwise forced into pleading guilty, whether he understands he’s choosing to forego a trial by his peers and other Sixth Amendment processes.
She will then read each charge and ask how he pleads; he can reply “no contest” or “guilty.”
The children, grandchildren, and other relatives of Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Debra Cook, Ana Piñon-Williams and Cynthia Watson have been informed of the hearing and could attend as well. They have expressed frustration about how long it’s taken for the trial to occur.
At any rate, it’s doubtful that Xaver will be sentenced Tuesday if he pleads guilty; he is qualified to receive a presentencing investigation, which will look at prior crimes and other history. Cowden will likely schedule sentencing at a later time to allow victims to testify or have their victim impact statements read in court.
McNeill filed the notice of the change of plea Friday afternoon.
Court observers point to a bill in the Florida Legislature, Senate Bill 450, that if passed, will require more than one juror to save a defendant’s life.
As it stands now in Florida, if one juror recommends life instead of death for a defendant, the defendant will get a life sentence. Gov. Ron DeSantis and lawmakers have sponsored Senate Bill 450, which if it passes, could increase the number of jurors to four.