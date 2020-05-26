“Intuition is unconscious thinking or basically, the brain “on autopilot.” Scientists have repeatedly demonstrated how information can register on the brain without conscious awareness and does influence decision-making.” Psychology Today, M. Fondin, May 26, 2015.
We may or may not acknowledge “intuitive feeling” or subconscious messages that may ultimately affect our choices. The question to ponder is should people trust intuitive messages or “gut level feelings?” Do these “hunches have value in decision-making? Scientists indicate that life awareness begins in the womb when the world is first experienced through the five senses; they are spontaneous and real.” Thus, how do we analyze intuitive messages?
As human beings age, non-conscious processes operate not only in routine activity but also in complex decision-making, often pushed out of the mind. These deeply rooted feelings/thoughts may go unnoticed or are released as “meaningless.” Deep breathing, such as in “Pranayama,” is a type of Yoga breathing that awakens the five senses through Meditation and Concentration. Deep breathing quiets the “monkey mind,” jumping quickly from one thought to the next. In Yoga, we learn to pay attention to internal messages or Intuition when making physical/mental adjustments to initiate a Yoga pose. Intuition helps to determine how to adjust the physical body to what “feels” right or not strained. This process of self-discovery/teaching takes concentration and visualization on what our body will allow us to do at the present. Intuition is our guide.
At a conference in Germany, Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, explained the connection between breath and emotions: “Our breath is linked to our emotions. For every emotion, there is a particular rhythm in the breath. So, while you cannot directly harness your emotions, with the help of breath, you can do what the body will allow. If you are auditioning for a movie, the Director may ask you to breathe faster to show anger or slower to show calmness and serenity.” These vortices of unconscious energy affect how we think and act.
Practicing Pranayama breathing: Sit in the center of a Yoga mat with eyes closed and legs folded. Rest open palms on the knees. Take several deep breaths through the nose. Then, take the right hand with fingers closed and place the thumb on the right upper nostril. Close it as you breath into the left nostril slowly. Ten, take the last two fingers and move them to close the left nostril and exhale through the right nostril. Repeat the steps slowly several times and cleanse the sinuses. Release all thoughts and focus only on the breath.
Scientists indicate that before modern technology, humans had to count on the sense of Intuition and inner-knowing based on signals picked up from the environment, a primal instinct guide. Just like birds that can sense when a tsunami might hit, or squirrels that know when it’s time to gather food for the winter, humans too have an intuitive sense but we have simply lost touch with it as well as our ability to trust in it. Pranayama breathing awakens our ancient Intuition.
Join a Yoga class and begin to learn Intuitive thinking guided by the inner knowledge of the mind/body/spirit/emotions. Awaken the primal instincts to use all awareness of human nature to clarify understanding of self and Reality.