For budding young thespians in Highlands County, a favorite activity during the summer months is attending the theater camp at the Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring.
Many students have dedicated a portion of their summer break from school to this lively Summer Theatre Institute, focused on the performing arts. Some have been returning students for up to 10 years, and the excitement when describing what this camp time means to them is so very evident.
When asked what drew them to performing on the theatrical stage, most students replied that a school teacher encouraged them to do so. All related that they have a new-found confidence in performing on stage, a trait learned at this camp, and equally important life skills as they become young adults. A dedicated team of counselors and directors oversees the 50-plus students attending camp, and the students are quick to point out how appreciative they are.
“I’ve been attending theater camp at Highlands Lakeside Theatre for 10 years now, and have learned so much, developed confidence, and my skills have grown as well,” said Harper Schuknecht, whose mother Tracy Schuknecht is very involved in the camp.
“I am learning a lot about how to portray a different person, for example, I play a mean character, Tess, in the production we have been working on this summer, and I was taught to go as big as I can with her character,” said Mattie Bond, a camp student for four years now. She related, “in my first year here, my career choice changed to musical theater,” a testament to the theater camp’s guiding influence. “All the counselors here are our biggest fans, encouraging us to grow,” Bond added.
Fellow student Reese McCall, now in his fifth year at the camp, stated that during his middle school days his teacher encouraged him to audition for a play, and he has been performing since then, now into high school. His character in their current production “Camp Rock The Musical,” is Axel, the owner of Camp Star.
“I feel that I can do anything. I’ve gained so much confidence. I like to portray powerful people,” McCall said. While unsure of whether he will pursue a career in acting, he says that he will gladly help new students attending camp in the future.
Kelsie Beckman, another student of the camp, now in her fourth year, was in the recent production of “Ghost” at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, in which she played many roles, including a ghost, a passerby, and a business woman, each role requiring quick wardrobe changes. Beckman plans to continue attending camp in the future.
Corin Smith has been attending camp for 10 years, and she plays Mitchie, the lead in Camp Rock. Smith said that she has “learned about making more personal connections, and with my role having a love interest in this production, that’s something that made me more comfortable and confident. I’m not scared to perform in front of people, something that has progressed over the years. I feel more natural on stage.”
Fifth-year student, Emmy Bolin, who is also Miss Highlands County 2023, echoed the sentiments of her fellow acting students, “camp gives us confidence in the character work we do through improv games, situational role playing, learning to be strong characters, and it gives us the opportunity to have lead roles.”
Katie Reifsnyder, another seasoned camp attendee, was also introduced to the theater by her teacher at Lake Placid Middle School, Laura Wade, who is a camp director. Wade encouraged Reifsnyder to take classes.
“I will come back next year, when I’ll be a senior in high school,” Reifsnyder said. “Camp has taught me to not be afraid to try new things, to be open minded.”
Cassady Hitt, a camp alumni and current instructor, related that the students learn “communication skills, etiquette, how to listen, and to build a ‘community’. They learn about being part of a team, an ensemble, and they learn to have grace when they may not get as big a part in a production as they would have liked. We teach them to become the character that they are portraying, and they learn how to make that personality stand out in a large group. These camps can absolutely lead to acting careers.”
Presently the camp is open to youth from 10-18 years old, but Hitt said that the Highlands Lakeside Theatre is considering adding a camp for younger students.
Wade, director for the summer theater, “Camp Rock,” and very involved with the theater camp, related that “Every child has a place in theater. At our four-week camp, we give students the opportunity, and with focus and hard work, they will find the skill within them. Perhaps they may not have the confidence to tackle a major role, but they can participate in ensembles, or sing in the choir. Each experience they have at camp builds skills, and those skills will grow over the years.”
Wade noted that in the fall, each year, the Florida Theatre conference holds auditions for drama schools across the country, providing scholarships for some talented students.
All students related that they found a “family” at camp, that they felt accepted and appreciated. While this summer’s theater camp instruction has concluded, and their production of “Camp Rock” is playing this weekend, there is always next year, and it’s not too soon for interested youths to begin planning for attending the very popular classes next year.
The show opened Thursday night but “Camp Rock The Musical” is playing at 7 p.m., today, Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at Highlands Lakeside Theatre, 356 W. Center Ave., Sebring. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for youth. Lap tickets (no seat) available for toddlers and infants at $3. For more information, visit their website at highlandslakesidetheatre.org, or call 863-382-2525.