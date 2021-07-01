The Okeechobee 4-H History Camp began its week with a tour of the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate on Monday, where Jim Pollard, president of the Heritage Association of Highlands County; James Dean, president of Highlands Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution; Butch and Donna Thompson, owners of the Pearce Lockett Estate; and others made sure the youngsters had an enjoyable time, while learning plenty at the same time.
The five-day History Camp also had planned visits to Palm Beach Zoo, Navy Seal Museum and Kennedy Space Center planned during the week.